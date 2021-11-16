Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sutro Biopharma Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products. The Company provides antibody drug conjugate and multi-specific antibody-based therapeutics for cancer therapy. Its product pipeline consists of STRO-001 and STRO-002 which are in clinical stage. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Sutro Biopharma stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. 826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,352. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.