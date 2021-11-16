69,280 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Purchased by New Capital Management LP

New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 3.1% of New Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 189.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 109,318 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 155.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 219,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,070,000 after purchasing an additional 133,900 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 957.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 74,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.75 and its 200 day moving average is $82.07. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.