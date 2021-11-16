Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Buys 148 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,524 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.4% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,499 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 58,257 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s stock opened at $253.26 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $257.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.20%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

