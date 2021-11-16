IMS Capital Management Buys 1,396 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,851,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,359,000 after acquiring an additional 375,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 958,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after acquiring an additional 40,139 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 818,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after acquiring an additional 105,730 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,558,000 after acquiring an additional 35,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 589,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,969,000 after acquiring an additional 66,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.44. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $46.49.

