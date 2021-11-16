IMS Capital Management Takes $330,000 Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,096. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

