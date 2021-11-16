Hefren Tillotson Inc. Has $88.37 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hefren Tillotson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,284 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 18.3% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hefren Tillotson Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $88,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 12,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $119.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.67. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.56 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

