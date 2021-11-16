Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 1,142 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 108.9% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 201,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after buying an additional 105,188 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after buying an additional 1,270,310 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.