Vancity Investment Management Ltd Increases Stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 45,162 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 242,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 18,904 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 415,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 121,210 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $13,483,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,894,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AY. Jonestrading started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

NASDAQ AY opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.39. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -273.02%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

