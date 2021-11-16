iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 407,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up 3.3% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $11,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,267,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,004,000 after purchasing an additional 37,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,289,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,897,000 after buying an additional 2,452,521 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,938,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,743,000 after buying an additional 139,904 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,581,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after buying an additional 24,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,649,000.

Shares of REET stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,991. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $29.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.