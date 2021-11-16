iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 407,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up 3.3% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $11,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,267,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,004,000 after purchasing an additional 37,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,289,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,897,000 after buying an additional 2,452,521 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,938,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,743,000 after buying an additional 139,904 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,581,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after buying an additional 24,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,649,000.

Shares of REET stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,991. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $29.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43.

