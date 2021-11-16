Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Receives $56.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE AX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.58. 708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.95. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $61.28.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,527,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter worth $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter worth $1,255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 41.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

