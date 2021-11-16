Rocket Vault (RVF) Trading 7.8% Higher This Week

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 16th. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Vault has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00069212 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00071519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00094347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,788.94 or 1.00140184 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,267.81 or 0.07030540 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

