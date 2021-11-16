Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives $135.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LGRDY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Legrand stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.57. The company had a trading volume of 39,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,767. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.11. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

