Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.13

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 13423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RSKD shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,868,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,561,000. Finally, Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,915,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

