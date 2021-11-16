BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $571.00

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 571 ($7.46) and last traded at GBX 571 ($7.46), with a volume of 1517648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 550 ($7.19).

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 513 ($6.70) price target on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of £4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 512.54.

The BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is a United States oil and natural gas royalty trust based in New York, New York.

