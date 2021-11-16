Hyper Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $66,393.33 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $66,393.33 and approximately $629.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 40.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00069212 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00071519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00094347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,788.94 or 1.00140184 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,267.81 or 0.07030540 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HYFIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.