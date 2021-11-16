Brokerages Expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Digi International reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on DGII. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

DGII traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.18. Digi International has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $832.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.93, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Digi International during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Digi International by 15.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 658,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 88,892 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Digi International by 1.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Digi International by 50.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Digi International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

