Kevin Rendino Buys 3,836 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $28,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Kevin Rendino purchased 2,346 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $17,243.10.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Kevin Rendino bought 6,762 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $49,362.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TURN traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.52. 21,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,014. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $8.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 142,424 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

