Insider Buying: MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Director Purchases 44,977 Shares of Stock

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Director Peggy Vaughan purchased 44,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $300,896.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
MGI traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.29. 54,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,076. The stock has a market cap of $576.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.54. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78.
MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGI. TheStreet downgraded MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.
About MoneyGram International
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.
