Insider Buying: MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Director Purchases 44,977 Shares of Stock

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Director Peggy Vaughan purchased 44,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $300,896.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MGI traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.29. 54,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,076. The stock has a market cap of $576.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.54. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGI. TheStreet downgraded MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

