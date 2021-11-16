USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider David Mulham Mulham Sells 569 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider David Mulham Mulham sold 569 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $58,038.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
David Mulham Mulham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, David Mulham Mulham sold 1,277 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $127,227.51.
USNA traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $102.59. The company had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,349. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.84. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.00 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.35.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.