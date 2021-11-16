USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider David Mulham Mulham Sells 569 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider David Mulham Mulham sold 569 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $58,038.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Mulham Mulham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, David Mulham Mulham sold 1,277 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $127,227.51.

USNA traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $102.59. The company had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,349. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.84. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.00 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.35.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

