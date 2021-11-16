PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Update

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the October 14th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PTALF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 39,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,922. PetroTal has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field, which is located in the Maranon Basin of Northern Peru. The company was founded on December 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

