Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Short Interest Update

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the October 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PACV stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. 177,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,217. Pacific Ventures Group has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40.

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter.

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc operates as investment group which concentrates on consumer products in the food, beverage and alcohol related industries. The company was founded on October 3, 1986 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

