Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Global Self Storage had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 4.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ SELF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 38,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,397. Global Self Storage has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $56.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Separately, Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Global Self Storage from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Self Storage stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Global Self Storage worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

