HC Wainwright Trims Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Target Price to $22.00

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GMDA. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Gamida Cell in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Gamida Cell stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.39. 3,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,757. The firm has a market cap of $200.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth $68,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the third quarter worth $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth $84,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Gamida Cell by 115.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $90,000. 41.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.