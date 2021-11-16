Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $28.81, but opened at $26.96. Griffon shares last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 4,013 shares traded.

The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Griffon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Griffon’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the first quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Griffon during the second quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Griffon by 2,197.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17.

About Griffon (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

