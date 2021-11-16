John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 229.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSEP stock opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $33.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.89.

