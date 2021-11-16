John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Acquires 4,782 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 458.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 74.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 67,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 28,832 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 928.2% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $107.01 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $85.73 and a 52-week high of $107.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.39.

