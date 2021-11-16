Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 329 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Microsoft by 5.5% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,494 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 116,666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,890,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Microsoft by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,165 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 148.4% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,127 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $336.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $208.16 and a 12-month high of $338.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.27.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

