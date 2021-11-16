Cooper Financial Group Raises Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.46.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $166.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.03. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $280.61.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.