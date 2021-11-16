Cooper Financial Group Acquires 14,582 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,582 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 162.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

