Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 179 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,052 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,832,000 after acquiring an additional 380,388 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,612,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 332,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after buying an additional 272,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,185,000 after buying an additional 211,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics stock opened at $201.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.11 and a 200-day moving average of $195.71. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $210.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.91.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.