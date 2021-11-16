Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 90 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.96.

NYSE:WMT opened at $146.91 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $409.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $43,882,676.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

