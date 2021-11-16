Private Trust Co. NA Has $840,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS opened at $163.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.68 and a 200 day moving average of $175.17. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.28 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,315 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,322. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.