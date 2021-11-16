Analysts Set Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target at $37.67

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

ELAN stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.44. 9,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,199. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average is $33.65. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

