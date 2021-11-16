Zacks: Brokerages Expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ironSource’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.03. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ironSource.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IS. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,956,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ironSource by 9,773.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,108,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,233,000 after buying an additional 14,955,807 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of ironSource by 57.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,644,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,014,000 after buying an additional 8,644,317 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,066,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,960,000. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ironSource stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,717. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37. ironSource has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

