National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,802,000 after acquiring an additional 677,426 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 151.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 593.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 61,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $61.12.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, CEO David P. Bauer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

