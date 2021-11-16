Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Capital One Financial cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.54.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.05%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 1,809 shares of company stock worth $54,403 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 264.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 90,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 65,716 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at about $16,315,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

