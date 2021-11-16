Private Trust Co. NA Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $69.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day moving average is $64.26.

