Kwmg LLC Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000.

SMH stock opened at $300.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.72. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $196.67 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95.

