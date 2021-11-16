Kwmg LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 239,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $167.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.01 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

