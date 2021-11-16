Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $638,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $39.83 and a 12 month high of $52.82.

