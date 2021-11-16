Vancity Investment Management Ltd Sells 881 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $8,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Amundi purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,402,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,646,000 after buying an additional 4,036,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,054,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,189,000 after buying an additional 2,174,727 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 808.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,260,000 after buying an additional 1,592,751 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,451.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,662,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,006,000 after buying an additional 1,555,100 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

IPG stock opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average of $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

