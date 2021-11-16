Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ABEO remained flat at $$0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 624,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,454. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $49,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $30,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,355 shares of company stock valued at $161,858 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 242.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,815,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of Abeona Therapeutics worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

