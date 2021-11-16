Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of ABEO remained flat at $$0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 624,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,454. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.40.
In related news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $49,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $30,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,355 shares of company stock valued at $161,858 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
ABEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.
Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
