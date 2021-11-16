Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CARA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CARA stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $836.10 million, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Charles Reilly sold 1,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $28,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,028 shares of company stock valued at $569,148. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $290,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 65.6% in the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 715,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 283,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 58.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.