European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives $31.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $86,570,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWCZ. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $77,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $154,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. European Wax Center has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $34.67.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.