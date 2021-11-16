TheStreet Lowers TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) to D

TheStreet cut shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.88.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPIC opened at $23.11 on Friday. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $856.71 million, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,585,000 after purchasing an additional 872,474 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 20.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,382,000 after purchasing an additional 421,098 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,217,000 after purchasing an additional 54,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 2.8% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 823,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.