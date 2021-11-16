Aegis Boosts Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Price Target to $86.00

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Aegis from $63.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Aegis’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.94% from the company’s current price.

PW traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $67.22. The company had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,411. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $223.30 million, a PE ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 36.35 and a quick ratio of 36.35.

In related news, Director Virgil E. Wenger sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $29,897.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PW. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Power REIT in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Power REIT by 89.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Power REIT by 211.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Power REIT by 67.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Power REIT in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

About Power REIT

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

