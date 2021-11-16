First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,920 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International accounts for 2.9% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $14,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $57,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,306. The company has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $79.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.87 and its 200-day moving average is $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

