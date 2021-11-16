Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Position Lessened by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,431,000. Oakhurst Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $14,919,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,011,000 after acquiring an additional 441,802 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 570.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 390,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 332,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,411,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,292,000 after buying an additional 288,886 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$21.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,698. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15.

