Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Corsicana & Co.

Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.1% of Corsicana & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Amundi acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $541,277,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $9,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 816.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 877.6% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,890,000 after purchasing an additional 579,168 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.95. The company had a trading volume of 17,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,045. The stock has a market cap of $156.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $244.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.19 and a 200 day moving average of $221.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.75.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

