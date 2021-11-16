Somerset Trust Co Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for 1.7% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.49. 8,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,968. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $226.09 and a 12 month high of $296.06. The firm has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.13.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

